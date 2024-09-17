Liberals want to keep growing government at all of our expense
Ezra Levant looks at the Trudeau Liberals' decision to push billions in funding to Telesat to develop new satellite communications technology instead of partnering with Elon Musk's already fully operational Starlink.
Conservative MP Michael Barrett asked Elon Musk to weigh in on how much it would cost his company Starlink to provide high-speed Internet to Canadians without access compared to the $2.14 billion deal the Trudeau Liberals reached with Telestat.
“Less than half that amount,” was Musk's response.
Less than half that amount https://t.co/tCS9ktUNuO— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2024
On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra weighed in on how this latest Liberal expenditure is just another way to keep growing the government — all at the expense of taxpayers.
Touching on how Starlink is a technology already proven to work, compared to Telesat's need to develop the same capabilities, Ezra said:
When Elon Musk took over Twitter, you'll recall, he fired 80% of the staff. The folks who just did DEI stuff and all the soft stuff. They weren't engineers, they didn't actually run the company; they were like barnacles on the ship. He fired them all and focused on engineering.
And what you have to understand, is when you buy something through the government, those barnacles — those extra jobs, those perks — that's what it's all about.
It's a feature not a bug. It's how politics works. If you are spending twice as much money as you need to, to get something done, you and I as taxpayers would say, 'oh my God that's insane.'
But from a politician's point of view, you're thinking: 'I am the sugar daddy bringing home billions of dollars to my district and I want to brag, I want that number to be even bigger.' It's how politics is done.
