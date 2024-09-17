Liberals want to keep growing government at all of our expense

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Conservative MP Michael Barrett asked Elon Musk to weigh in on how much it would cost his company Starlink to provide high-speed Internet to Canadians without access compared to the $2.14 billion deal the Trudeau Liberals reached with Telestat.

“Less than half that amount,” was Musk's response.

Less than half that amount https://t.co/tCS9ktUNuO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2024

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra weighed in on how this latest Liberal expenditure is just another way to keep growing the government — all at the expense of taxpayers.

Touching on how Starlink is a technology already proven to work, compared to Telesat's need to develop the same capabilities, Ezra said: