Liberals who abused 'green slush fund' should be jailed: Poilievre

Those who committed crimes amid the Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) scandal should be sent to jail, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters.

It was “an organization where lack of governance and a continuous cycle of executive mismanagement led to serious conflict of interest breaches as well as the gross mismanagement of over $150 million of public funds,” as the Western Standard reported.

The scandal became known as the “green slush fund” and led to the eventual shuttering of SDTC.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini backed Poilievre's message on the green slush fund, and said in a serious country, those who committed financial crimes would be behind bars.

“We need more of that,” Tamara said, supporting Poilievre's “willingness to call out potential criminality in government.” The Liberal government's “blatant disregard for conflicts of interest” is “absolutely” merits criminal probes into the organization, she added.

“If we were a real country, we would have appropriate ethics legislation,” remarked Sheila, suggesting similar actions in the U.S. would lead to jail time. “You don't get to use your position in the government, elected or otherwise, to enrich yourself and your friends.”

The mismanagement of SDTC was “an abuse of the trust that taxpayers put in you when they cast a ballot for you,” she continued — pointing out that public trust is something the Liberals have regularly betrayed.

“In Canada, you get a slap on the wrist and people who protest the government — and the corruption that they see at the hands of the government — those are the ones who see the inside of a prison cell,” Sheila said.

