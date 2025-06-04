Liberals won't table budget or fiscal update before summer

Despite a House of Commons vote demanding a pre-summer budget or economic update, the minority Liberal government asserts it's not obligated to comply.

MPs are concluding debate Wednesday on the Liberal government's policy priorities, presented in the May 27 Throne Speech by King Charles III.

Conservatives successfully amended the budget motion, mandating a pre-summer economic update from the Liberals. The non-binding vote was 166-164, aided by four absent Liberal MPs, including two former ministers.

During Question Period yesterday, Conservative MPs urged the government to adhere to the motion's established timeline, according to the Globe and Mail.

"Last night, the House passed our Conservative motion calling on the Prime Minister to table a spring budget," MP Kelly McCauley said. "Will the Prime Minister respect the will of Parliament and table a budget immediately so Canadians and this Parliament can have the transparency we deserve?"

Although the vote's result was acknowledged, the Prime Minister did not accelerate the 2025 budget's timeline.

Responding to questions on the motion, Carney outlined that his priorities include affordability and health, child, and dental care. He also highlighted a meeting with premiers focused on infrastructure and trade barrier removal.

"We know how to grow the economy without spending money," he stated, amidst opposition outrage, highlighting his work to reduce interprovincial trade barriers before the summer recess.

Liberal House Leader Steven MacKinnon also minimized the vote's significance earlier in the day. "It was a non-binding advisory resolution of the House of Commons. I suspect you're going to see a lot more of them," he told reporters.

A Throne Speech confidence vote is scheduled for Wednesday. If it fails, Parliament will be dissolved, and an election will be triggered.

MacKinnon, unbothered by that possibility, did not commit the government to bringing in a budget or update before summer. "I think we'll take note of having been urged," he said.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne initially stated no budget would be tabled in 2025, but Carney clarified that the spring budget will be presented in the fall.

The Liberals instead prioritized tax relief for the middle class. "How do you plan to pay for that?" asked a reporter on May 27. "We are looking at driving efficiency in government," replied Carney.

Federal budgets, usually released in February or March with three appropriations bills, start on April 1. Cabinet delayed the budget to a Fall Economic Statement, last tabled December 16.

Canada's 2023 Fall Economic Statement revealed a 55% overshoot of its 2024 deficit target, reaching $61.9 billion from $40 billion. This marks the largest Canadian deficit outside pandemic emergency spending, surpassing the pre-pandemic record of $55.6 billion after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Liberal platform projected record-breaking deficits over the next two fiscal years, followed by a balanced budget.

Prime Minister Carney earlier vowed to cut spending, a pledge at odds with his 2025/26 projected spending of $486.9 billion, which is an 8.4% increase.

Parliament has not balanced a budget since 2007, with the federal debt ceiling jumping more than a trillion dollars in the past four years.