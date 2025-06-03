Parliament passes Conservative motion ordering Liberals to table spring budget

Parliament passed a non-binding Conservative motion Monday night ordering Prime Minister Mark Carney to table a spring budget. It passed 166-164 with opposition support due to four Liberal absences, according to iPolitics.

Interim leader Andrew Scheer, who sponsored the budgetary motion, has criticized the Throne Speech for its lack of detail regarding the implementation of the Liberal platform.

“You have to provide some kind of a road map to get there,” Scheer said last week. “He [Carney] won't get the benefit of the doubt that Justin Trudeau had when he first started in this place.”

BREAKING NEWS



Parliament passed a Conservative motion ordering PM Mark Carney to table a full spring budget.



After breaking his 2% cap promise with a half-trillion spending spree, Canadians deserve the truth.



Will he deliver a plan—or dodge accountability? pic.twitter.com/8vy7ScwLFT — Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) June 3, 2025

Over the past week, opposition parties have criticized the Liberal government for not presenting a budget during the spring sitting, which ends June 20.

The Liberal government plans to balance the budget within three years by reducing waste, limiting public service hiring, eliminating duplication, and leveraging technology to increase public sector productivity, while maintaining transfers to provinces, territories, and individuals.

Despite Prime Minister Carney's spending cut pledge, government data reveals increased public expenditures this fiscal year compared to last.

Canada's 2025/26 projected spending is $486.9 billion, an 8.4% increase. This includes $294.8 billion in federal transfers for healthcare and benefits, $143.1 billion for operating and capital expenditures, and $49.1 billion for public debt charges.

Parliament has not balanced a budget since 2007, with the federal debt ceiling jumping more than a trillion dollars in the past four years.

Andrew Scheer addresses Parliament following King Charles' speech and slams the Carney Liberals for failing to provide a "roadmap" to prosperity. pic.twitter.com/f0bIYC8LCU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 27, 2025

“After telling Canadians he’d cap spending to 2% only to increase it by 8% in a half-trillion spending bill with no budget attached, Canadians through Parliament are demanding the truth,” said Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman.

The Liberals instead prioritized tax relief for the middle-class. “How do you plan to pay for that?” asked a reporter May 27. “We are looking at driving efficiency in government,” replied Carney.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne initially stated no budget would be tabled in 2025, but Carney clarified that the spring budget will be presented in the fall.

Barring any unforeseen budget cuts, the federal deficit will likely exceed the $61.9 billion tabled last year (a record) in the Fall Economic Statement, as the Liberal platform projected consecutive $62 billion deficits.

The four liberal MPs who didn’t cast a vote today are cabinet minister of defence David McGuinty…. pic.twitter.com/lINaV8MEI3 — Brattani (@Bratt_world) June 3, 2025

Following the Throne Speech, the Liberals introduced a motion of thanks. The Conservatives then proposed an amendment, which the Bloc Quebecois slightly revised to include respect for provincial jurisdictions. This sub-amendment passed unanimously May 29.

“No budget. No transparency. No plan,” said MP Jasraj Hallan, the Conservative finance critic.

The Conservatives contend that voting on a $486-billion spending package is challenging for Parliamentarians without reviewing the government's revenue plan.

While there are no legal requirements for a government to introduce a budget, the conservative motions represent the will of the House of Commons, though they cannot direct the government's actions.

“How long until he [Carney] ignores Parliament and takes the summer off?” Lantsman remarked, noting that Parliament is set to convene for just four weeks before its summer recess, resuming on September 15.