WATCH: Poilievre, Scheer berate Liberals over slogan-filled Throne Speech

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has called out the Liberal government for a Throne Speech short on details. “We did see a lot of the right slogans and political talking points but no clear plans to get it done,” he told reporters Tuesday.

“One slogan dealt with controlling government spending, but there were no specific savings to roll back the morbidly obese Liberal government's costs,” he said.

Following the Throne Speech, Cabinet pledged to cut waste but set no deadline for reducing new borrowing, reported Blacklock’s.

Parliament is scheduled to sit for four weeks before summer adjournment on June 20, with MPs returning September 15. Poilievre is expected back after a likely Alberta byelection in Battle River-Crowfoot.

Pipelines, removing anti-energy laws, justice reform — "all of these" were left out, he adds.

Speaking in the House, interim leader Andrew Scheer criticized the Throne Speech for its lack of detail regarding the implementation of the Liberal platform.

“It's not good enough to say what you intend to do,” Scheer said. “You have to provide some kind of a road map to get there. He [Carney] won't get the benefit of the doubt that Justin Trudeau had when he first started in this place.”

The Liberal government plans to balance the budget within three years by reducing waste, limiting public service hiring, eliminating duplication, and leveraging technology to increase public sector productivity, while maintaining transfers to provinces, territories, and individuals.

The federal deficit reached $61.9 billion last year, 55% over target, and this year's projection is still pending.

Parliament has not balanced a budget since 2007, and the federal debt ceiling has been raised by a trillion dollars in the last four years.

Andrew Scheer addresses Parliament following King Charles' speech and slams the Carney Liberals for failing to provide a "roadmap" to prosperity.

Scheer claimed that the decent parts of the Throne Speech were plagiarized from Conservative policies.

Prime Minister Mark Carney adopted a one-stop permit system for energy projects, mirroring a proposal from his Conservative rivals, who proposed a "one and done" permit system with a one-year turnaround.

“Unlike Mr. Poilievre’s plan, this is a real approach that will work,” Carney told reporters last month. The Liberals promised a two-year turnaround without detailing specifics at the time.

Poilievre has repeatedly accused Carney of stealing other Conservative policies, like scrapping the carbon tax and capital gains tax hike, and argued that unlike Carney, he actually holds Conservative values.

Cabinet promises MPs it will "set a responsible target for deficit reduction" sometime but not right now: "Our gov't brings a new approach to this matter."

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced billions in promised tax cuts yesterday through a Ways And Means Motion, a prerequisite for tax changes. Amendments to the Income Tax Act would reduce the tax rate on the first $57,375 of taxable earnings from 15% to 14% by 2026, costing $5.8 billion next year.

The motion also proposes eliminating the GST on first-time homebuyers' purchases of new homes under $1 million, estimated to cost $383 million next year.

“It sends a very clear message to Canadians that we care,” Champagne earlier told reporters May 14. Cabinet expected Parliament to give quick approval to budget bills, he said.

“How do you plan to pay for that?” asked a reporter. “We are looking at driving efficiency in government,” replied Carney.

Poilievre claimed the Opposition is “here to turn the government's talking points into real plans.” He earlier vowed to support government initiatives that benefited Canadians.