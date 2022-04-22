'Libs of TikTok' doxxing backfires on WaPo's Taylor Lorenz

Libs of TikTok/Twitter

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Washington Post’s hit piece on the popular conservative account “Libs of TikTok” has backfired, giving the account a massive amount of traction and over 300,000 new followers — and harassment for those who share the operator’s name.

“Libs of TikTok,” which curates a feed of left-wing progressives who share their views on forcing gender ideology into the classroom, among other curiosities, grew from some 650,000 followers to almost a million by early Friday.

Writing for the Post, tech writer Taylor Lorenz, who was widely lambasted for her MSNBC appearance in which she cried over the “severe PTSD” she claims to have gotten from criticism online, doxxed the identity of “Libs of TikTok” and published the user’s private home address, Rebel News reported.

NEW: Taylor Lorenz says she has "severe PTSD" from being a journalist and breaks down in MSNBC interview pic.twitter.com/G9FymoSdH8 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 1, 2022

As detailed by the New York Post, Lorenz’s article led to the harassment of an Instagram influencer who shares the same name of the Twitter account’s operator. Chaya Raichik, a stay-at-home mom of two kids in London faced a massive barrage of abuse.

“You are what's wrong with this world,” wrote a troll. “You’re vile and disgusting. Your children should be taken away from you and put in a safer home. May you rot in hell.”

“I tried to make light of this ridiculous situation as best as I could, but it’s become terrifying for me and my family,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that she held Lorenz personally responsible for the harassment and called on her to issue a clarification to stop the abuse.

“This is ON YOU!” Raichik wrote on Instagram, tagging Lorenz. “You need to clarify that this is not me. People are posting and tweeting my parents home address!”

“If anything happens to my family it is on you!”

Just want to make clear that this Chaya Raichik on IG is NOT the Chaya behind Libs of TikTok! Chaya Musha is a common name, that’s why I worked so hard to confirm that I reported on the correct one. The Chaya behind Libs of TikTok does not have a personal IG or LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/tonK2PXAS3 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 20, 2022

Despite the massive barrage of harassment aimed at women who share the “Libs of TikTok” operator’s name, the popular conservative account continues to grow in followers, with many pledging to lend their financial assistance to the curator.

Seth Dillon, the CEO of Babylon Bee, posted a thread in support of the account and revealed that he had personally made a deal with her “that will turn her heroic, high-risk work into a career.” He later explained that the assistance he’s giving is from him personally and not from his publication.

“The Babylon Bee didn’t do a deal with her. The Bee is a satire publication. You know, like the Washington Post. I did a deal with her personally,” said Dillon in response to a tweet by Lorenz, who erroneously reported that his publication had provided financial backing to the account.

“Also, I want to thank you for amplifying the voices you try to suppress. Your promotion of @libsoftiktok today has been prices,” he wrote.