Drawing inspiration from timeless words at the Lincoln Memorial

While in town for the National Conservatism Conference being held in Washington, D.C., Rebel Commander Ezra Levant paid a visit to the Lincoln Memorial to draw some inspiration by a often-neglected aspect of the monument — the inscription of Lincoln's second inaugural address.

Many are familiar with the 'fourscore and seven years ago' beginning of the Gettysburg address, but the second speech is notable for its vivid imagery and appeal to God regarding the possible continuation of the war:

Yet, if God wills that it continue, until all the wealth piled by the bond-man's two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash, shall be paid by another drawn with the sword, as was said three thousand years ago, so still it must be said "the judgments of the Lord, are true and righteous altogether" With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation's wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan--to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.

"I think the most terrifying part of that is Lincoln's statement that this civil war will bleed as much as any slave who was hit by the lash, and this civil war will cost as much as any wealth piled up by slavery," said Ezra.

Ezra reflected on the costs of the civil war and what Americans (and the British) were willing to lose in order to fight slavery. Take a listen.