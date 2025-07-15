Liquidators CLOSE IN on notorious burger boss Hash Tayeh

Several companies behind Melbourne burger chain Burgertory, founded by notorious anti-Israel activist Hash Tayeh, have been forced into liquidation after the Australian Taxation Office pursued court action over mounting unpaid tax debts.

Entities connected to stores in Southbank, Prahran, Niddrie, Coburg North, Richmond, Caroline Springs, Box Hill, Boronia and Black Rock have reportedly gone under in recent weeks. All list Tayeh as founding director and are no longer operating.

The Federal Court ordered the liquidation after the ATO sought winding-up action against the companies for unpaid tax debts. Winding-up notices are typically used by creditors to enforce the payment of valid debts, with the court able to place the company into liquidation if it is unable to pay.

Earlier this year, the ATO also took Tayeh to the County Court over more than $1 million in alleged unpaid taxes tied to a dozen companies he once directed. Court documents allege the companies failed to pay required amounts in PAYG withholding tax, superannuation and GST while under his control.

Tayeh previously denied wrongdoing, telling media, “It wasn’t a tax issue… It’s a campaign of targeted harassment against [me].”

Sure, Hash Tayeh’s Jew-hating street screeching didn’t help.



But let’s not forget: Burgertory’s biggest crime may have been the burgers.



An iconic flop either way. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 15, 2025

Andrew Yeo from Pitcher Partners has been appointed liquidator to 13 Burgertory-related businesses, including Hash Enterprises and Hash Investments.

A spokesperson for Pitcher Partners said: “It has also been disclosed to the liquidator that there are other entities currently operating the businesses, however the details of these parties have not yet been disclosed to the liquidator. The liquidator is continuing his investigations in this regard.”

🚨 Australia's BUSTED 'Jussie Smollett' hate crime hoaxer REFUSES to apologise



Hash Tayeh's lie incited a race riot and unleashed a lynch mob against a mentally ill person, driving him to suicide.



Time to hold the Burgertory boss and his enablers accountable.



FULL STORY:… pic.twitter.com/YHsPekOgOd — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 1, 2024

Yeo added that he was still in the early stages of probing the company finances and creditors. “Given I have only just been appointed… my investigations are currently at a preliminary stage,” he said.

Tayeh remains a controversial figure. In March, police charged him with four counts of using insulting words in public after he allegedly declared “all Zionists are terrorists” at a May 2023 rally.

Outside court in April, Tayeh said the charges were giving his community a voice: “We will not cower. We will not be intimidated... by the will of God, we will win this case.”

Turns out shouting “All Zionists are terrorists” doesn’t pay the bills. 1/2. pic.twitter.com/Zcit1GYMV7 — 🎗️ David Lange (@Israellycool) July 15, 2025

Tayeh has been a controversial figure, drawing attention after he falsely blamed a 2023 arson attack on his Burgertory store in Caulfield on the Jewish community, and a subsequent police inquiry into alleged antisemitic remarks made during a pro-Palestine protest in Melbourne.

🚨 Hate crime hoaxer BACKS OUT of debate



You won't believe how anti-Israel Burgertory boss @HashTayeh dodges an open and honest discussion instead of his proposed violence



FULL STORY: https://t.co/mmAJr49NIE pic.twitter.com/r2yyhZA7m5 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) June 18, 2024

Just days before the fire, Tayeh was recorded on a podcast talking about arson incidents from within his Arab community but later shifted blame to suit his 'anti-Zionist' activism.

Police later apprehended a 27-year-old man and later detained a 25-year-old man over the Burgertory fire, linking the crime to a spate of arson incidents in Melbourne's 'tobacco wars.'

🚨Never forget how the Burgertory ‘race-hate’ hoax owner Hash Tayeh talked about the arson wars from within his HIS community but later blamed Jews in a blood libel



He needs to be held accountable for what transpired



Full story: https://t.co/6kEurYXv9m



pic.twitter.com/BOHvJp3P5u — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 31, 2024

Following his false claim of a hate crime in the wake of anti-Israel activism, a young Jewish man faced harassment and even attempted suicide due to relentless online attacks.

In 2024, Tayeh again played victim after claiming his home was fire-bombed as a "Zionist hate crime."