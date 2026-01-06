NDP takes aim at proposed SaskPower rate hike despite corporation's DEI support

Carla Beck and the NDP are crying that potential SaskPower rate hikes signal a fiscal train wreck. But please let us remind Carla where the money is being spent.

SaskPower has been one of Canada's best diversity employers for a staggering 17 years, and in that time has basically thrown solid gold bricks at DEI.

Nearly two decades of DEI employee groups, HR recruitment, Indigenous engagement, and yes, sponsoring pride parades has created an untenable burden on critical public infrastructure.

While coal miners and SaskPower crews work in inhospitable winter conditions to deliver affordable and reliable power, they're also footing the bill, along with SaskPower customers, to pay for Carla's parades, protests, and activist initiatives.

It's high time we defund DEI.