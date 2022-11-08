LIVE COVERAGE! America votes in pivotal 2022 midterms

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Watch our coverage tonight, as we provide live reactions and results to the 2022 midterm elections in the United States.

Now, halfway through President Joe Biden's four-year term, Americans will head to the polls to choose who will be the next members of the House of Representatives, Senate and numerous state legislatures.

Biden's governing Democratic Party has narrow majorities in the House and Senate, and risks losing control of key state legislatures like Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan. Plus, former president Donald Trump has crisscrossed the country, endorsing a wide array of candidates throughout the nomination process and into the election cycle.

Will Trump's backing be enough to propel a new wave of Republican legislators to buck the establishment and embrace a more populist approach? Or will Democrats be galvanized by the appeal of Roe v. Wade and the prospect of seeing progressive legislation grind to halt?

Tune in tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. MT as our hosts, Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid, will be joined by our Rebel News USA team, Yanky Pollak, Jeremy Loffredo and Katie Daviscourt and everyone's favourite Twitter superstar, Ian Miles Cheong.

Joining us tonight will also be several special guests, including: