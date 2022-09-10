LIVE COVERAGE: Conservative Party of Canada leadership election results!

After seven months of campaigning, we'll finally learn who will be crowned the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Rebel News has been hot on the campaign trail since the beginning when outgoing leader Erin O'Toole made his exit, chased off for his refusal to support the Freedom Convoy.

We've had a good look at each candidate and asked them questions you would never hear from the mainstream media (even if they sometimes refused to answer).

Who will come out on top?

Leslyn Lewis, Jean Charest, Pierre Poilievre, Scott Aitchison, and Roman Baber are all in the running.

Will the winner have what it takes to win back the confidence of the CPC's despondent base and challenge Justin Trudeau in a future election?

