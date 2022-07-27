LIVE COVERAGE: First official UCP leadership debate

E-transfer (Canada):

Seven candidates will gather tonight in Medicine Hat, as the United Conservative Party hosts its first leadership debate to replace Premier Jason Kenney, who is stepping down following a narrow victory in a recent leadership review.

Tensions mounted within the party over Alberta's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many in the UCP feeling the premier should have taken a stronger stance against vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

In response to the growing division among its ranks, the UCP held a leadership review which saw Kenney capture 51.4% of the vote. Citing the number as inadequate to continue leading the party, and the province, Kenney stepped down.

Now, seven candidates are vying to replace Kenney, including:

Leela Aheer

Brian Jean

Todd Loewen

Rajan Sawhney

Rebecca Schulz

Danielle Smith

Travis Toews

Tune in for Rebel News' live coverage of the first official debate tonight, and follow along with all of our coverage of the UCP leadership race at UCPLeadership.com.