LIVE COVERAGE: Ontario leadership debate

Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid host coverage of tonight's debate between the candidates vying to be the next premier of Ontario.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 16, 2022
  • News Analysis
Join us tonight, as Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid provide live coverage and reactions to the Ontario leadership debate.

The incumbent premier, Progressive Conservative Doug Ford, will square off against three contenders: the New Democratic Party's Rachel Notley, the Liberal Party's Steven Del Duca and the Green Party's Mike Schreiner.

Rebel reporters Tamara Ugolini and Lincoln Jay will be live in attendance, while David Menzies will be getting reaction from those outside the venue.

Watch tonight's coverage on any of the following platforms:

