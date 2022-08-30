LIVE COVERAGE: Final United Conservative Party debate before new leader chosen
Rebel News will stream tonight's debate featuring all seven UCP leadership contestants with live in-studio commentary provided by Ezra Levant.
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is holding its final leadership debate before ballots are mailed out to 123,000 members across the province.
Participating in tonight's debate are contestants Brian Jean, Danielle Smith, Todd Loewen, Leela Aheer, Rebecca Schulz, Travis Toews and Rajan Sawhney.
