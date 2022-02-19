LIVE from Ottawa: Police continue to move in on the Freedom Convoy

  • February 19, 2022
LIVE from Ottawa: Police continue to move in on the Freedom Convoy
Rebel News is reporting live from Ottawa as police move in on convoy protesters.

Watch what took place in Ottawa yesterday by clicking here.

Earlier this morning we continued to see police using intimidation tactics as they stand by. You can watch our live coverage by tuning in below.

