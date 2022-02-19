LIVE from Ottawa: Police continue to move in on the Freedom Convoy
Rebel News is reporting live from Ottawa as police move in on convoy protesters.
Watch what took place in Ottawa yesterday by clicking here.
Earlier this morning we continued to see police using intimidation tactics as they stand by. You can watch our live coverage by tuning in below.
LIVE IN OTTAWA: POLICE MOVING IN ON TRUCKERS CONVOY DAY 2 https://t.co/nZDB4f3jhO— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 19, 2022
To support our on-the-ground journalism as we cover the events unraveling in Ottawa please consider making a donation at ConvoyReports.com.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.