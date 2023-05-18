LIVE REACTIONS: Alberta election debate, Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley face-off

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Tonight, the top contenders vying to be the next premier of Alberta are set to go head-to-head in the first leadership debate. Tune in and watch our live reactions as the debate unfolds, hosted by Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos.

Once the debate ends, our hosts will have their reactions to everything that they just saw.

Follow along with all of our coverage of Alberta's election at AlbertaDecides.com.