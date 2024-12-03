Live Updates: Anti-Israel protesters try to shut down speaker at Concordia University

Pro-Hamas protesters are attempting to cancel an event featuring Arab-Israeli journalist Yoseph Haddad over his pro-Israel views.

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie is on the ground at Concordia University as dozens of anti-Israel demonstrators are attempting to cancel a speaker's event.

Journalist Yoseph Haddad was scheduled to deliver a message at the university's Hall Building early this afternoon before pro-Hamas protesters descended upon then venue. Haddad has been repeatedly targeted over his advocation for Israel following the Oct. 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas.

"A genocidal zionist traitor is coming on our campus tomorrow. WE MUST SHUT THIS EVENT DOWN!" reads a message on social media posted on Monday by the group Students for Palestine's Honour and Resistance - Concordia.

Footage from outside the event shows pro-Hamas protesters shouting and chanting in an attempt to disrupt the speaking engagement.

Pro-Hamas protesters are reportedly shouting "Kill Kill Israel" at Jewish students setting up a table for the Arab-Israeli journalist.

Alexa Lavoie is now reporting that Montreal police have arrived on the scene to separate the two crowds gathering at the event.

After all the chaos, the speaking event at Concordia reportedly successfully took place, with Haddad stressing the importance of showing the pro-Hamas protesters no fear.

Lavoie explained the situation after the event, saying that freedom of speech ultimately triumphed as the pro-Hamas protesters failed to stop the speech.

Haddad was recently kicked out of an Oxford Union debate after being confronted by dozens of anti-Israel protesters and participants.

Concordia University has attracted an array of anti-Israel protests and vandalism following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

Pro-Hamas terrorists that are not citizens are rampaging through the streets of every major Western democracy.

