LIVE UPDATES: CSIS director testifies about foreign election interference in Canada

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is providing comprehensive independent coverage of the public hearings for the Foreign Interference Commission, which is investigating alarming allegations of foreign meddling in Canada’s elections.

The commission says the hearings "will focus on the interference that China, Russia and other foreign actors may have engaged in, and any impact it may have had on the 2019 and 2021 federal elections."

These are serious allegations about foreign influences potentially undermining our democratic processes.

The first public hearings will begin on January 29 and run until February 2. The hearings will begin at 10 a.m. ET and run until about 4:30 p.m. ET each day. A second set of hearings will be held in March, and a third set will likely be scheduled in the fall.

Check ProtectOurDemocracy.ca throughout the Foreign Interference Commission hearings for all of our latest reports.

Please also sign our petition at KickThemOut.ca, calling on the government to kick out the Chinese surveillance police stations that have popped up throughout our country.

Robert Kraychik is posting live updates from day four of the hearings on X, follow his updates below:

Foreign Interference Commission public hearing day 4: Fact witnesses for today are CSIS Director David Vigneault (who is presenting in French), Deputy National Security Advisor to the PCO Daniel Rogers, and Deputy Chief of SIGINT at CSE Alia Tayyeb. https://t.co/gNW43fsvKs — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) February 1, 2024

The Foreign Interference Commission's refusal to include any inquiry into political influence operations from the U.S. and U.S.-based institutions is something we're fully aware of. There's more to our reporting on this inquiry than just that banner. https://t.co/1If0w0aMys — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) February 1, 2024

"The purpose of CSIS is to have secrets, which is the opposite of transparency," CSIS Director David Vigneault says, responding to a question about redactions on classified documents that were composed for specific/narrow intergovernmental distribution. https://t.co/gNW43fsvKs — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) February 1, 2024

CSIS Director David Vigneault acknowledges that Canadians do not have the information required to properly understand that allegations of CCP influence/involvement with several Canadian politicians, adds that a tension exists in serving the public interest between the need for… — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) February 1, 2024

The first four days of the Federal Interference Commission's (FIC) public hearings have been mostly consumed by pedantic and obvious explanations regarding the roles of Canada's surveillance and intelligence arms, classification and disclosure policies, and the tension between… — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) February 1, 2024

The CCP uses WeChat to surveil and intimidate the Chinese diaspora communicating with the family and friends in China, given how other messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, are all banned in China, a Chinese lady observing the hearing told me during a break. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) February 1, 2024