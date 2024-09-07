LIVE UPDATES: Ezra Levant reports from Brazilian free speech rally

On Brazil's Independence Day, rallies have erupted against the left-wing president who's gone to new lengths to censor his critics.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 07, 2024
  • News Analysis
Rebel News
Rebel Commander Ezra Levant and head of production Efron Monsanto are in Sao Paulo, Brazil covering a protest against the authoritarian president's new censorship laws. If you'd like to support our boots-on-the-ground journalism, please help cover the costs of our economy-class overnight flights at TheTruthAboutBrazil.com.

Follow along on this page for live updates!

