LIVE UPDATES: Ezra Levant reports from Brazilian free speech rally

Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant and head of production Efron Monsanto are in Sao Paulo, Brazil covering a protest against the authoritarian president's new censorship laws. If you'd like to support our boots-on-the-ground journalism, please help cover the costs of our economy-class overnight flights at TheTruthAboutBrazil.com.

Follow along on this page for live updates!

“I love Elon Musk! Brazil loves Elon Musk!” pic.twitter.com/95OpgTChnJ — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 7, 2024

Lots of love for X and Elon Musk with his pushback against Marxist censorship here at the independence day rally in Brazil, Sao Paulo.https://t.co/FpBGfLKD5C full report coming soon. pic.twitter.com/cVdd4sXzL5 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 7, 2024

Former Pres. Jair Bolsonaro participating in the Brazilian Flag Anthem during his independence day rally against censorship and for freedom.https://t.co/FpBGfLKD5C full report to come. pic.twitter.com/S0hiRBIDJ1 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 7, 2024

The Brazilian people celebrated their independence day in Sao Paulo with a banner featuring Elon Musk, Trump, and their former Pres. Bolsonaro as fighters for freedom.



Full report to come https://t.co/sv6xWa4qTw pic.twitter.com/49NTo2TjJe — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 7, 2024

HAPPENING NOW: Tens of thousands of patriots in Sao Paulo, Brazil 🇧🇷 to fight against censorship from the Lulu and judge Moraes' regime on their independence day.



Former Pres Bolsonaro and his supporters came out for freedom.



Full report https://t.co/FpBGfLKD5C pic.twitter.com/NspYNDu13d — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 7, 2024

.@alexandre, the rogue judge that banned @X from Brazil and seized @elonmusk’s assets, has a bizarre look: a shaved head and a black cape,



Needless to say, it’s easy for citizens to mock him, and they do! Follow along at https://t.co/5DcI76R7bP pic.twitter.com/v1lAgMYlwu — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 7, 2024

Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians line the streets to support Jair Bolsonaro and free speech. The regime has engaged in US-style lawfare and censorship of conservatives, especially on Twitter. Help crowdfund our journalism at https://t.co/5DcI76R7bP. pic.twitter.com/rxnPh7X4pj — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 7, 2024