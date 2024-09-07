LIVE UPDATES: Ezra Levant reports from Brazilian free speech rally
Rebel Commander Ezra Levant and head of production Efron Monsanto are in Sao Paulo, Brazil covering a protest against the authoritarian president's new censorship laws.
“I love Elon Musk! Brazil loves Elon Musk!” pic.twitter.com/95OpgTChnJ— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 7, 2024
Lots of love for X and Elon Musk with his pushback against Marxist censorship here at the independence day rally in Brazil, Sao Paulo.https://t.co/FpBGfLKD5C full report coming soon. pic.twitter.com/cVdd4sXzL5— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 7, 2024
Former Pres. Jair Bolsonaro participating in the Brazilian Flag Anthem during his independence day rally against censorship and for freedom.https://t.co/FpBGfLKD5C full report to come. pic.twitter.com/S0hiRBIDJ1— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 7, 2024
The Brazilian people celebrated their independence day in Sao Paulo with a banner featuring Elon Musk, Trump, and their former Pres. Bolsonaro as fighters for freedom.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 7, 2024
Full report to come https://t.co/sv6xWa4qTw pic.twitter.com/49NTo2TjJe
HAPPENING NOW: Tens of thousands of patriots in Sao Paulo, Brazil 🇧🇷 to fight against censorship from the Lulu and judge Moraes' regime on their independence day.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 7, 2024
Former Pres Bolsonaro and his supporters came out for freedom.
Full report https://t.co/FpBGfLKD5C pic.twitter.com/NspYNDu13d
.@alexandre, the rogue judge that banned @X from Brazil and seized @elonmusk’s assets, has a bizarre look: a shaved head and a black cape,— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 7, 2024
Needless to say, it’s easy for citizens to mock him, and they do! Follow along at https://t.co/5DcI76R7bP pic.twitter.com/v1lAgMYlwu
Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians line the streets to support Jair Bolsonaro and free speech. The regime has engaged in US-style lawfare and censorship of conservatives, especially on Twitter. Help crowdfund our journalism at https://t.co/5DcI76R7bP. pic.twitter.com/rxnPh7X4pj— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 7, 2024
I just landed in Sao Paolo, Brazil to cover the freedom protests against the Lula regime and the censorship judge @alexandre.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 7, 2024
I’m using a VPN to post this, as their crackdown on the opposition includes banning Twitter from the country! Follow along at https://t.co/5DcI76R7bP pic.twitter.com/SXO0VgO0sV
