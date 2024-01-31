LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Interference Commission hears from former intel chiefs

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is providing comprehensive independent coverage of the public hearings for the Foreign Interference Commission, which is investigating alarming allegations of foreign meddling in Canada’s elections.

The commission says the hearings "will focus on the interference that China, Russia and other foreign actors may have engaged in, and any impact it may have had on the 2019 and 2021 federal elections."

These are serious allegations about foreign influences potentially undermining our democratic processes.

The first public hearings will begin on January 29 and run until February 2. The hearings will begin at 10 a.m. ET and run until about 4:30 p.m. ET each day. A second set of hearings will be held in March, and a third set will likely be scheduled in the fall.

Robert Kraychik is posting live updates from day three of the hearings on X, follow his updates below:

John Forster, former chief of CSE (Canada's cybersecurity/SIGINT agency), emphasized that Canada is a "net importer" of intelligence via its status in Five Eyes, and does not publicly disclose confidential information it obtained from partner states. https://t.co/gNW43frXUU — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 31, 2024

Richard Fadden, former head of CSIS, remarks on excessive classification of information within Canada's security/surveillance agencies: "Almost always, the default is to classify to the highest possible level." https://t.co/gNW43frXUU — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 31, 2024

Foreign Intelligence Commission: "A protective culture becomes dominant" within intelligence/surveillance agencies, Fadden said. and it "reduces controversy" by minimizing public awareness/transparency. He adds, "The culture tends towards overprotection." https://t.co/gNW43frXUU — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 31, 2024

"Our allies are much more open than we are ... than Canada is," former CSIS director Richard Fadden says of America's and the UK's public disclosure of classified information relative to Canada's during the Foreign Interference Commission's public inquiry. https://t.co/gNW43frXUU — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 31, 2024