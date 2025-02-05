UPDATES: Trudeau Liberals appeal of Emergency Act unconstitutional ruling continues

The Federal Court of Appeal is hearing the Trudeau Liberals' appeal against a January 2024 ruling that declared the invocation of the Emergencies Act during the 2022 anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests unconstitutional.

The initial decision found the government's actions violated civil liberties, including freedoms of expression and protection against unreasonable searches and seizures.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation, Canadian Civil Liberties Association, and others, which successfully challenged the government's use of the Emergencies Act, are now defending their positions in the appellate court.

The provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan are intervening against the federal government's appeal. Sheila Gunn Reid covered the first day of the appeal hearing as it happened on Tuesday.

The appeal, heard by a three-judge panel in Toronto, is continuing today. Follow along for live updates from Tamara Ugolini below: