LIVE UPDATES: Western University students fight vaccine passport in court
Rebel News Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing live updates on the case.
JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
After Western University announced that they would be requiring COVID-19 booster shots as well as masks for students and staff attending the institution this fall, many students rebelled.
Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing live updates on the court case challenging this seemingly arbitrary vaccine mandate. Western is one of the only universities in the country still enforcing such strict measures.
Check out Sheila's live updates below:
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.