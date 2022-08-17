Liz Cheney soundly defeated by Trump-backed opponent Harriet Hageman ahead of November's midterms

AP Photo/Mead Gruver and ﻿AP Photo/Jae C. Hong﻿﻿

Rep. Liz Cheney has been removed from her congressional seat after suffering a resounding defeat by her Trump-backed opponent, Harriet Hageman.

Most projections show that Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Harriet Hageman will defeat by a large number Liz Cheney in #WYAL GOP Primary.



This is looking good for Donald Trump! — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 17, 2022

Experts called the race extremely early in the evening, with just 3% of ballots counted before results were declared.

Wyoming polls are closed, with 3% of votes in, Liz Cheney (vocal opposition to Donald Trump) is losing against Trump-Backed candidate Hageman for the Republican Primary seat.



This will be an interesting night! 🪡 — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 17, 2022

Shortly after her defeat became clear, Cheney took the stage in Wyoming alongside her family to deliver a speech to her supporters. The speech sparked controversy and lots of criticism from her opponents online.

During her remarks, Cheney attacked former president Donald Trump multiple times.

“Never in our nation’s 246 years have we seen what we saw on January 6,” uttered Cheney. “This was a line that must never be crossed. A tragic chapter in our nation’s history to be studied by historians to ensure it would never happen again.”

“But instead, major elements of my party still vehemently defend those who caused it,” she continued. “If we do not condemn the conspiracies and the lies, […] we will be excusing this conduct and it will become a feature of all elections. America will never be the same.”

Liz Cheney addresses the January 6 events in her concession speech after losing against Harriet Hageman.



“If we do not condemn the conspiracies and the lies, […] we will be excusing this conduct.”



➡️ https://t.co/sbWFV6PJnV pic.twitter.com/lz2T7ZzDod — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 17, 2022

Cheney also said during her speech that she had called Hageman to concede the race.

Not long after Cheney uttered her final words, Hageman took the stage in her own small event to deliver her victory speech. Her speech was undoubtedly very powerful and resonated with lots of voters in the room.

Bye bye @Liz_Cheney. On the bright side at least you won’t have to pretend to be from Wyoming anymore.

pic.twitter.com/DMcj3ua42d — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 17, 2022

“Wyoming has spoken on behalf of everyone who understands that our government is of, by, and for the people,” she said.

“We’re now onto November. Thank you to Wyoming, and thank you to America, the greatest country in the history of the world. We must return her to the greatness she deserves. Thank you, and God bless.”

So far, almost every Republican candidate endorsed by Trump has won their primary race, with Hageman serving as the most recent example of the power of the former president's support.

Trump has issued a statement congratulating Hageman on her victory on Tuesday. Writing on his Truth social platform, Trump said:

Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, in front of a “tiny” crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged & Stolen. It was, and that’s not even counting the fact that many election changes, in numerous States, were not approved by State Legislatures, an absolute must. Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!”