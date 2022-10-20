Liz Truss resigns after serving shortest term in history as British PM

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation, after only holding the position for 45 days – the briefest serving PM in the United Kingdom’s history.

In her resignation speech, Truss spoke of the economy and the war in Ukraine.

“I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills,” Truss began.

“Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country had been held back for too long by low economic growth. I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this,” she continued.

“We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance. And we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy – that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit,” Truss stated.

Truss stated that she was unable to deliver the mandate she was elected to perform, and announced her resignation, which comes days after members of the Conservative party voiced their lack of confidence in her leadership. Several members of the cabinet resigned ahead of Truss’ announcement.

“I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party.”

“This morning I met the Chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week. This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.”

“I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen, thank you.”

BREAKING: Liz Truss resigns after 44 days, making her the shortest PM in history, amid the collapse of her government due to gross economic mismanagement pic.twitter.com/tItlw59fag — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 20, 2022

Labour leader Keir Starmer renewed his call for an immediate general election following Truss’ announcement of resignation, accusing the Conservatives of being mired in “pathetic squabbles.”

“All the failures of the past 12 years have now come to the boil,” said Starmer in a speech to union delegates in Brighton, the Guardian reported. “We need a general election now.”

“The victims of crime who can’t get justice. People dying because ambulances can’t get there in time. Millions going without food or heating. And none of it can drum into the Tories the idea that our country must come first,” he added. “They lack the basic patriotic duty to keep the British people out of their own pathetic squabbles.”

The First Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, has also called for a general election.

Writing on Twitter, Sturgeon wrote, “There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately. It’s beyond hyperbole - & parody.”

“Reality tho is that ordinary people are paying the price. The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now. A General Election is now a democratic imperative,” she added.