Lizzo posts CRINGE parody in response to all-American ad by Sydney Sweeney

American Eagle’s advertising campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney sparked controversy with its tagline, 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,' with some on the Left insisting it held 'white supremacist' connotations.

  |   August 07, 2025   |   1 Comment

American Eagle’s advertising campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney sparked controversy with its tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” with some on the Left insisting it held white supremacist connotations and “Nazi dog whistles.”

In response, infamous performing artist Lizzo posted her own version of the denim ad—featuring much less congenial elements. On yesterday’s Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle gave their thoughts. 

“I know that our male viewers will agree with me on this, and our female viewers: to me, Sydney Sweeney is a smokeshow,” said Lise. 

“She’s cute as a button,” agreed Sheila. “It's funny because in all the vulgarity of pop culture, this is what everybody takes offence with!”

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-08-07 21:18:13 -0400 Flag
    Some people, like Lizzo, have way too much time on their hands…..