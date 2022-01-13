Lockdown lag: High-school students struggling with literacy, numeracy

Research shows high-school students in British Columbia are having a tough time with important skills, but is anyone surprised?

  By Rebel News
  January 13, 2022

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Dakota Christensen and Alexa Lavoie delved into a report from the Fraser Institute that outlined how high-school students in British Columbia are struggling with literacy and numeracy skills following education disruptions caused by COVID policies.

