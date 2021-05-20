Lockdowns are ending in the U.S. and U.K. Why is Canada getting stricter?

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate

When the governor of Texas announced he was completely reopening his state, including ending the statewide mask mandate, Democrats lost their minds. Beto O'Rourke went so far as to label it a "death warrant for Texans." But what's happened since then? COVID cases and deaths have continued to drop.

They're not locking down citizens anymore. They're doing the opposite! Governors are telling local COVID Karens that their reign as scolds and snitches is over, including Ron DeSantis pardoning Floridians of all COVID-related offences! So why isn't the same happening in Canada?

