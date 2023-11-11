What's happening this weekend in London as anti-Israel protests go up against Remembrance Day

E-transfer (Canada):

This episode originally aired on November 10, 2023.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie to discuss duelling protests in London, England. Anti-Israel demonstrators were set to hold a demonstration on Saturday, Armistice Day, while others planned to defend British war memorials from being desecrated.

Ezra and Alexa discussed police concerns over not just vandalism but violence breaking out on the streets of London. While protests during the day can remain calmer, police also worry about what will happen at night as older protesters clear out and younger, more hotheaded demonstrators remain.

With official Remembrance Day memorials set to take place on Sunday, November 12, it was unclear whether the Metropolitan police would be equipped to deal with massive crowds protesting against Israel. Alexa is travelling with two security guards to ensure her personal safety while covering the protests that could quickly turn violent.

To follow along with Alexa's reporting from London and contribute to the costs of our news coverage, please visit BattleForLondon.com.