Lorne Gunter: Canada 'asking for trouble' with mass immigration policies
'Certainly, there'll be a lot of people in those Gazan refugee groups who would be Hamas... Gaza controls who comes in and who gets out of Gaza, so of course, they're gonna put their own people in there,' Gunter noted.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!
Between endless pro-Hamas demonstrations in Canada, disrupting the lives and safety of many across the country, and the enormity of the riots taking place in the UK, the discussion around mass immigration has become more relevant to Canadians than ever before.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lorne Gunter joined the show to talk about the danger we are putting ourselves in as a country by failing to vet and assimilate our newcomers.
Gunter spoke to Ezra about politicians like Jenica Atwin, the Green MP turned Liberal from New Brunswick, who wants the federal government to stop screening refugees from Gaza and just admit as many as want to immigrate as quickly as possible.
Gunter extrapolated on the foolishness of eliminating security screenings and assimilation measures for newcomers, saying,
"If you're admitting an awful lot of people to Canada who are passionately anti-Israel and antisemitic and pro-Palestinian in large numbers, are they gonna integrate into Canada and live by the peaceful code that we have here? Are they going to express their views in a nonviolent way? Or are they simply going to start jumping on hospital entranceways in Toronto again and lighting off firebombs and having violent protests, and calling for the death of Jews...
"When you allow in so many people with so many different views without doing any kind of screening and, at this end, getting rid of any kind of cultural training for Canadian values, then you're asking for trouble."
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.