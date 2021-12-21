‘Lost their f****ing minds’: Democrats express frustration with White House leadership

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democrats are displeased with the Biden administration’s failure to get anything done or take responsibility for the decisions that led to the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster and the administration’s continued failure to pass the Build Back Better Act, a multi-trillion-dollar spending bill that carries a host of socialist-driven policies.

Speaking anonymously to The Hill, one Democrat lawmaker savaged the Biden administration in a statement to lament how no one is ever held accountable for their repeated disasters. While the lawmaker does not name names, his indictment of the White House is clear to see.

“This is an indictment of the senior leadership in the White House,” said the House lawmaker, who spoke to the publication under the condition of anonymity.

“The worst part is nobody will be held accountable for this. They don’t understand the American people want results; they don’t want drama and rhetoric. Everyone has been left high and dry. I can see everyone [vulnerable Democrats] fleeing for the hills at this point.”

“It started with Afghanistan,” he continued. “Nobody was held accountable for the chaos that the Afghanistan withdrawal constituted. It allowed everyone to get a pass. It sent the message that the president will stick by you so do whatever you want.”

“I do think [Biden] needs to clean house if we have any chance of salvaging 2022,” he warned. “There have to be consequences.”

Another Democrat strategist who spoke to the publication remarked that the administration was “losing it” in the wake of its inability to corral West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who refused to pass Biden’s agenda.

“They’ve lost their f***ing minds,” said the strategist in response to Psaki’s statement on Manchin.

Psaki’s statement on Sunday reads as follows: