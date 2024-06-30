Macron dissolves parliament, calls snap election as French voters surge to the right

By Ezra Levant Save the Truck! Toronto Police are investigating Rebel News for hate speech. A conviction could see Ezra Levant jailed for two years -- please help us fight back! Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Emmanuel Macron dissolved the French parliament after a massive defeat at the European elections.

The result saw far-left activists rioting the street, threatening to escalate their wave of destruction if the right-wing party, Rassemblement National, wins election in the second round of the legislative election on July 7th.

"This may be the worst political crisis we have experienced for more than 70 years," said French journalist Rémi Tell from TV L'Officiel. "On the left

side, on the right side, but also on the presidential side with Emmanuel Macron, who has been humiliated with these European elections, as less

than 15% of French people have voted for his party. There are lots of tensions among the parties themselves."

Marine Le Pen declares there will be Mass Deportations if her party wins the upcoming French election: “Give me ONE reason to keep on our territory foreigners who collaborate with a totalitarian ideology that wants the death of the French?”



She will Make France Great Again! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/XnebcE3rr2 — Cillian (@CilComLFC) June 12, 2024

The initial hope for a coalition, encompassing both the right and far-right, has been dashed.

"We had the hope of a coalition, a big coalition gathering the right and the far right. But this hope has been deceived, as the National Rally (Rassemblement National) doesn’t want to make that coalition," Tell explained. Similarly, the left's attempt at coalition has faltered over disagreements on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

The radicaI left is using the election results as an excuse to loot and cause chaos in France.



Imagine what will happen when Trump wins on Nov 5th. They will lose their minds



🔊



pic.twitter.com/shuGYzXIlw — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 11, 2024

“Against all odds, this dissolution of the French National Assembly could lead to the re-election of Emmanuel Macron. But he theorized that chao — this is chaos in France right now, and he plays on that chaos,” Tell added.

Immigration has been a significant factor in the political landscape as most Western European countries are facing massive immigration.

"We have half a million immigrants coming to France every year for almost 40 years. The far left tries to capitalize on that, promoting Islamic values and fueling tensions,” Tell noted.

The losers are rioting in France after big election losses.



Are you ready for November 6th after Trump wins? They are going to lose their minds.



🔊



pic.twitter.com/liZTsqs1Ir — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 10, 2024

The potential for civil unrest is a looming threat.

"They say if the Rassemblement National wins the election, we will riot in France. The far-left with all these immigrants has already started rioting. Shops have been attacked because their owners are supposed to vote for Marine Le Pen," Tell said.

“The French Secret Service issued a notice saying they are very concerned about the risk of civil war if the Rassemblement National wins the election. Emmanuel Macron is playing on this fear to sway voters.”