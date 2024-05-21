MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion

  • Rebel News
  • May 21, 2024
MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion is the latest Rebel News documentary produced by Kian Simone and Sheila Gunn Reid. The film delves into the paradox of a nation offering the choice to end life, while at times, denying essential healthcare services. Join us in unveiling the complexities of this controversial topic, woven with indifference, controversy, and contradiction in Trudeau’s Canada.

Uncover the chilling reality of MAID as it becomes a leading cause of death in Canada and explore the evolving narrative as Canada expands MAID to include the mentally ill. Hear from veterans, activists, and families affected by these decisions as we question the future implications of these policies.

Canada
Join us for the coast-to-coast tour of our newest documentary, MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion.

