Mainstream media and UK government attack British protesters, disregard Muslim violence

Ezra Levant contrasted UK authorities' heavy-handed approach to cracking down on British protests against mass immigration with their trepid response to Muslim violence during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

Protests have erupted across England after three young girls were killed and 10 other people — including eight children — were seriously injured during a knife attack in Southport on July 29.

As Levant explained, while there has been violence from both anti-immigration protesters and Muslim protesters, law enforcement appears to be only concerned with the demonstrations against mass immigration.

The mainstream media also appears to be focusing its attention on protesters opposing mass immigration and disregarding violence from Muslim gangs.

🚨 THE FULL BANNED TOMMY ROBINSON INTERVIEW



This is my entire conversation with @TRobinsonNewEra on the escalating civil unrest in England that the British PM blamed on him.



We can't share it on most platforms, so X, you know what to do.



Full story: https://t.co/csVhhbMm7x pic.twitter.com/SkvnITUgWQ — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 6, 2024

Levant discussed how outlets like Sky News focused on the "far-right that was rioting," when their own journalists were threatened by migrants while attempting to cover protests.

Speaking about a video clip of a Sky News correspondent being threatened, Levant said, "It's not a 'far right wing' white football hooligan, it's a migrant."

Levant also discussed a video clip of the Met Police Chief grabbing a reporter's microphone after being asked about two-tiered policing.

"Just an astonishing detestation for anyone who dares to bring out examples of the two-tiered justice system here," he said.