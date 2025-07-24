Mainstream media defames UCP candidate with same name as man convicted for contempt

Multiple mainstream outlets — Global News, CTV, and The Canadian Press — falsely reported that a former United Conservative Party (UCP) candidate was found in contempt of court over a 2023 election financing probe.

But here’s the truth: they had the wrong man.

The person in question merely shares a name — Ali Haymour — with a former UCP candidate. That’s it. No connection to the party. No involvement in the case. Just a reckless error that conveniently smeared a conservative.

The Canadian Press published the original false report, which was syndicated across platforms.

The UCP quickly issued a correction, but while Yahoo Finance quietly pulled the article, Global News took longer to rectify the problem.

“Despite multiple calls to editors and the author, these stories remained published and uncorrected for hours,” said the UCP in a statement.

These are the same outlets that falsely accused the Alberta government of banning books on puberty, breastfeeding, and hand-holding — a complete fabrication based on a willful misreading of new library standards.

Once again, the corporate press is caught pushing a politically convenient lie, and once again they’re refusing to correct the record with the same enthusiasm they used to spread the smear.

This isn’t sloppy journalism. It’s targeted disinformation, and it only ever flows one way — against conservatives.