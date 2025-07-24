Mainstream media defames UCP candidate with same name as man convicted for contempt
The media was quick to publish a story smearing a former United Conservative Party candidate, but slow to make corrections — prompting a response from the party.
Multiple mainstream outlets — Global News, CTV, and The Canadian Press — falsely reported that a former United Conservative Party (UCP) candidate was found in contempt of court over a 2023 election financing probe.
But here’s the truth: they had the wrong man.
The person in question merely shares a name — Ali Haymour — with a former UCP candidate. That’s it. No connection to the party. No involvement in the case. Just a reckless error that conveniently smeared a conservative.
The Canadian Press published the original false report, which was syndicated across platforms.
The UCP quickly issued a correction, but while Yahoo Finance quietly pulled the article, Global News took longer to rectify the problem.
“Despite multiple calls to editors and the author, these stories remained published and uncorrected for hours,” said the UCP in a statement.
These are the same outlets that falsely accused the Alberta government of banning books on puberty, breastfeeding, and hand-holding — a complete fabrication based on a willful misreading of new library standards.
Once again, the corporate press is caught pushing a politically convenient lie, and once again they’re refusing to correct the record with the same enthusiasm they used to spread the smear.
This isn’t sloppy journalism. It’s targeted disinformation, and it only ever flows one way — against conservatives.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-24 21:23:40 -0400Sue legacy media! This man deserves to be apologized to publically and on the evening news.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-07-24 21:05:39 -0400Any connection with the 1001 candidates running in the Alberta byelection? Nah, pure coincidence. (Yeah, right.)