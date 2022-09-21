NYT Poll: Majority of Americans oppose teaching radical gender theory in public schools

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A recent New York Times poll has found that the majority of Americans oppose the education of gender identity in public school classrooms.

The poll, conducted by the New York Times and Siena College between Sept. 6 and 14, polled 1,399 registered U.S. voters on a multitude of political and social topics, ranging from gun control to border legislation.

One of the questions asked voters: "Do you support or oppose allowing public school teachers to provide classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity to children in elementary school (grades 1 to 5)?"

According to the results, some 70% of voters oppose public schools teaching the subjects, with 66% of women and 65% of Latinos voicing their opposition to teaching radical gender theory.

Only 13% of respondents said they “strongly support” such education followed by 14% who “somewhat support” it – a stark contrast to 58% of total voters who said they “strongly oppose” it, followed by 12% who “somewhat oppose” it.

Our campaign against radical gender theory has dominated public opinion. Per the New York Times, 70% of voters now oppose public schools teaching "sexual orientation and gender identity to children in elementary school"—including 66% of women and 65% of Latinos. pic.twitter.com/tQ5FJczbNW — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 19, 2022

When split by age groups, voters between 18 to 29 were more likely to support the teachings than other age groups, with 49% either “strongly” or “somewhat” supporting it. However, 43% of young respondents said they “strongly opposed” it, followed by 8% who only “somewhat oppose” the teachings.

In all age groups, the majority of poll takers oppose teaching sexual orientation and gender identity to children in schools.

When split by race, 73% of whites, 57% of blacks and 65% of Hispanics oppose teaching it, with the majority of whites and Hispanics “strongly opposing” it.

In addition, the poll found that the vast majority of Republican voters are in strong opposition to teaching radical gender ideology at an overwhelming 95%, followed by independent voters at 57%. Democrats were more evenly spread among supporting and opposing the teachings.