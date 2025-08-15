Man charged with arson over bush fires in St. John's, fined $150K

A 20-year-old man faces multiple arson charges and a $150,000 fine after allegedly starting several brush fires in downtown St. John's Tuesday night.

Police stated the investigation is ongoing with the Department of Fisheries, Forestry, and Agriculture. A fire ban remains in effect across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. NT, police and firefighters responded to at least four fires across a few blocks on Lemarchant Road and New Gower Street. No injuries or building damage were reported.

St. John's Regional Fire Department Chief Sherry Colford reported Wednesday that crews responded swiftly to the bushfires, but expressed concern about intentional fires. Mayor Danny Breen also condemned the incidents.

Premier John Hogan announced Thursday that the man received three $50,000 fines for intentionally setting a fire, which Hogan called "unbelievable" and "unthinkable." He appeared in court yesterday, as reported by CBC News.

Fines for starting fires during the provincial ban recently increased to $50,000-$150,000, meaning the man could have faced harsher penalties.

On Saturday, Hogan announced six-month prison sentences and greater fines for residents who undermine the fire ban. “The size of the increases and the penalties, including imprisonment, [show] we mean business.”

Extreme fire risk persists across Atlantic Canada due to dry, hot weather. Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have banned wooded area activities.

Hundreds were evacuated last week due to three ongoing fires: two on the Avalon Peninsula (Conception Bay North and Holyrood areas) and a third in central Newfoundland, south of Bishop's Falls.

Hogan declared a regional state of emergency for the Bay de Verde peninsula and ordered the evacuation of Burnt Point-Gull Island-Northern Bay due to escalating fire activity.

Another major blaze continues to burn at Paddy's Pond near St. John's.