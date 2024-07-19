Mandatory water use schedule plagues Calgary businesses, residents

It’s been over 6 weeks since a critical feeder main suddenly burst in Calgary on June 5th this year. Temporary repairs are complete, but the real crisis wasn’t buried underground, it’s in city hall, and continues to this day.

When this water main burst, Mayor Jyoti Gondek implemented mandatory water use restrictions, first stage 4 then stage 3, both of which made it illegal to use water for outdoor purposes, for residents and businesses alike.

Gondek deflects responsibility on Calgary's failing critical infrastructure



More than 1.7 million residents and their businesses were at risk from a water main break last month.



Calgary's entire clean water supply remains in flux after a main break one month ago compelled the… pic.twitter.com/QSit0SNGhV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 5, 2024

Thousands of locals have been prevented from working during this time, notably in the irrigation industry, whose members have endured drastic cuts to their revenue, while the city was allowing themselves exemptions to their own mandates.

Today the city implemented new restrictions in the form or mandatory water use schedules, they call it stage 2, with a not much different stage 1 expected early next week.

For businesses struggling to survive, and residents desperate to keep their gardens alive, these new measures are not only poorly thought out, but they’re also a drop in the bucket when it comes to returning to normal operations. Many fear these restrictions designed for a drought, but implemented over the city’s neglect of infrastructure, may become a permanent feature in Calgary, as repairs to the water system are now expected to take years.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek runs away from Rebel News.



She is terrified of anyone who is not in complete lockstep with her woke agenda. pic.twitter.com/lVZJQu8pDp — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) July 3, 2024

This is why I spoke with members of the irrigation community at the Canadian Chapter of the Irrigation Association’s annual smart irrigation month BBQ, to hear about their hardships firsthand, and whether they’ll be able to even survive the mayor’s continued infrastructure drought.

Instead of celebrating a move to Stage 2 restrictions and lowering the bar by blaming the situation on the neglect of others, the city needs to focus on ending this crisis they created and take accountability for their ineptitude.