Mandatory water use schedule plagues Calgary businesses, residents

The city of Calgary implemented new restrictions following a sudden water main break last month. Stage two water use schedules are expected soon, and are eerily similar to stage 1 restrictions.

It’s been over 6 weeks since a critical feeder main suddenly burst in Calgary on June 5th this year. Temporary repairs are complete, but the real crisis wasn’t buried underground, it’s in city hall, and continues to this day.

When this water main burst, Mayor Jyoti Gondek implemented mandatory water use restrictions, first stage 4 then stage 3, both of which made it illegal to use water for outdoor purposes, for residents and businesses alike.

Thousands of locals have been prevented from working during this time, notably in the irrigation industry, whose members have endured drastic cuts to their revenue, while the city was allowing themselves exemptions to their own mandates.

Today the city implemented new restrictions in the form or mandatory water use schedules, they call it stage 2, with a not much different stage 1 expected early next week.

For businesses struggling to survive, and residents desperate to keep their gardens alive, these new measures are not only poorly thought out, but they’re also a drop in the bucket when it comes to returning to normal operations. Many fear these restrictions designed for a drought, but implemented over the city’s neglect of infrastructure, may become a permanent feature in Calgary, as repairs to the water system are now expected to take years.

This is why I spoke with members of the irrigation community at the Canadian Chapter of the Irrigation Association’s annual smart irrigation month BBQ, to hear about their hardships firsthand, and whether they’ll be able to even survive the mayor’s continued infrastructure drought.

Instead of celebrating a move to Stage 2 restrictions and lowering the bar by blaming the situation on the neglect of others, the city needs to focus on ending this crisis they created and take accountability for their ineptitude.

