In 2021, Chapman's announced a controversial pay raise that would be extended only to their vaccinated employees.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 27, 2022
  • News Analysis
Manitoba prison requests delivery of ice cream made by vaccine bigots at Chapman's
A request for prison canteen ice cream for the Stony Mountain Institution in Stony Mountain, Manitoba, specifically asks for a brand of Canadian-made ice cream known for financial discrimination against unvaccinated employees.

According to the request:

Correctional Service Canada requires a Regional Individual Standing Offer for the supply and delivery of Chapman’s Ice Cream Products as required to Stony Mountain Institution Canteen in Stony Mountain, Manitoba. The Regional Individual Standing Offer is for a period of one year, with two additional option periods of one year each.

Chapman's is a Canadian ice cream company based in Markham, Ontario. Last year the company made headlines as they announced a $1 per hour pay raise for all of their vaccinated employees, justifying the move based on the cost to frequently test unvaccinated employees.

