BREAKING: Manitoba reverses ban on drive-in church services

Manitoba is loosening the rules on some of its COVID-19 measures, including a ban on attending drive-in church services.

As well, school supplies and seasonal holiday decorations are being reclassified as essential and will soon be available for in-store purchase.

As reported in the National Post,

The current public health order, which bans in-person religious gatherings even in church parking lots, expires Friday night. Starting Saturday, services will be allowed as long as people attend only with members of their household and remain in their vehicles.

