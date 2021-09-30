Marc Morano: “I'm actually CHEERING ON Black Lives Matter”

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Climate Depot's Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot on Twitter) joined Ezra to discuss a story from the New Yorker encouraging environmentalists to engage in sabotage.

Here's a bit of what Marc had to say:

“I get flack from some of my own followers — I started to openly question whether defunding the police when their heavy-handed tactics, like what we're seeing in Australia or Canada, or parts of the US where they're shutting down people either without a mask, or violating lockdown rules — I don't want to see our police following these orders. “In fact, I'm actually cheering on Black Lives Matter in New York City right now, Ezra, they're actually standing up for some of the African-American patrons who are being ejected from restaurants.”

This is just an excerpt from the latest Ezra Levant Show.

