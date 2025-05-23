Marco Mendicino rumoured to enter Toronto's 2026 mayoral race

Marco Mendicino, the prime minister's chief of staff and former Trudeau cabinet minister, is rumoured to be considering a run for mayor in Toronto.

“He's been urged to run for mayor. It's something he's considering, he's excited by the possibility,” said CTV political commentator Scott Reid, adding he's personally spoken about the issue with Mendicino.

“I think it's on his mind, I think it's a strong possibility,” he added.

Numerous sources confirmed the speculation to the Toronto Star, with four sources telling the outlet that he's planning to enter the mayoral race next year, while three other sources say the PM's chief of staff has been urged to run.

One quirk reported by a Star source suggested Mendicino is being courted by both Liberals and Conservatives “who would like to see an alternative” to Mayor Olivia Chow, a longtime New Democrat.

Mendicino will remain in his role as chief of staff into the summer, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday.

He was first elected as the Liberal MP for the north Toronto riding of Eglinton—Lawrence before serving in Trudeau's cabinet, initially as immigration minister.

As public safety minister during the 2022 Freedom Convoy, Mendicino infamously asked then-justice minister David Lametti “how many tanks” he was requesting in response to the anti-mandate protest.

He announced in January he would not seek re-election, ultimately joining Carney as chief of staff following the Liberal leadership contest.

Toronto's next general election is scheduled for October 26, 2026.