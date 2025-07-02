Mark Carney insists 'Canadians are uniting' amid divisive Canada Day celebrations

On today’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Ottawa’s Canada Day celebration—which grows increasingly more divisive, and increasingly less Canadian, every year.

The festivities began with an extensive land acknowledgement: “Oh, Canada, I stand firmly on the original roots of the land. Since time immemorial, the homeland of the Algonquin Anishinaabe ancestors. Our ancestors are our roots. Welcome to the roots of the Algonquin people.”

“If they were really serious about reconciliation, they would just give [the land] back,” Lise pointed out. “And yet here we are, starting race hysterics by compelling speech and mandating land acknowledgements… This is peak Canada right here. ‘Happy Canada Day! Also, Canada ruined everything, and it’s awful.’”

Sheila weighed in on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s address, in which he shared that, despite his many recent international travels, he has “never been prouder” to call himself a Canadian. “I’m surprised he didn’t lead off with, ‘Speaking as a European,’ because when he’s speaking to European audiences, he’s quite literally said those words,” she said.

Prime Minister Carney also took aim during his address at U.S. President Donald Trump, saying, “We find ourselves in a situation where our economy is being attacked by a trade war that we didn’t start. We find ourselves in a situation where our values are being tested by attacks on democracy and freedoms—attacks that we must resist… As the world becomes more divided and dangerous, Canadians are uniting.”

“Western separation is at its highest point in a generation, maybe two—what are you talking about, we’re united?” asked Sheila. “The country is split down political lines and regional lines now, and it has a lot to do with the election of Mark Carney.”