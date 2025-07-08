Mark Carney is on holidays — but the PMO won’t say where

Prime Minister Mark Carney is on vacation this week, but the federal government isn’t revealing his location, having removed daily itineraries from its website. This marks a departure from his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, who regularly shared such information, including partial details of his time off.

The National Post reports Carney is staying in the National Capital Region, possibly at Harrington Lake, the prime minister's country retreat north of Ottawa, or his cottage in Val des Monts, Québec.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not reply to a Rebel News inquiry at the time of publication.

“As he does so, he will remain in close coordination with his team and officials on several priorities, including ongoing negotiations on the economic and security relationship between Canada and the United States,” a spokesperson for Carney told media by email.

“For security reasons, we won’t be disclosing his exact location,” reads a subsequent email to the Post.

Mark Carney has removed ITINERARY from the PM site.. Why doesn’t Carney want Canadians to know what his daily business is yet he’s trying to control our daily lives… pic.twitter.com/BRj7FFLScb — Bradshaw (@myabradshaw78) April 30, 2025

Though leaders often reveal their vacation spots, Carney's secrecy isn't new; in 2015, Canadians only learned of Trudeau's holiday plans through a celebrity tabloid.

Trudeau's controversial and secretive vacations, notably to the Aga Khan's Bahamian island, led to Canada's ethics commissioner finding that he broke the rules.

In 2021, Trudeau vacationed in Tofino, B.C., on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, despite his official itinerary stating he would be in Ottawa, sparking further controversy.

The PMO later told the Post it publishes itineraries "in the spirit of openness and transparency," which Trudeau’s predecessor did not do, they noted.

EXCLUSIVE: Sheila interviews Trudeau snowboard confronter



"Mr. Prime Minister, please get the f*ck out of B.C.," said Emily Duggan, a Rossland, B.C. native and parental rights advocate.



Over the Christmas season, one woman spoke for an entire nation. Now we're speaking to her… pic.twitter.com/7JArwoI9Rb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 2, 2025

Trudeau took a cavalier approach to governance as prime minister, taking 680 "personal" days from 2015 to 2023. The PMO called suggestions he didn’t work those days "false and absurd," stating he took calls and briefings with officials and stakeholders.

Trudeau took another 166 days off last year, according to publicly available records detailed by the Counter Signal.

Roughly two-thirds (68%) of his "personal days" were spent within the National Capital Region during that period, records show.

Remember when moronic Mark Holland said Canadians who take little road trips with their kids on summer vacation are planet killers?



His boss is on the beach on the other side of the country on vacation.



pic.twitter.com/s74CI1ooFN — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 24, 2024

With the House of Commons on recess until September, Canada continues trade negotiations with the U.S. and new-to-office Carney faces scrutiny from premiers like Alberta’s Danielle Smith.

They met at the Calgary Stampede this weekend, where Carney failed to flip a pancake and faced boos from rodeo-goers.

On Saturday, Smith informed Carney that signing trade agreements with Premier Doug Ford would be "great if we didn't have net-zero rules."