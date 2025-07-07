Premiers Ford, Smith back more 'made in Canada' energy infrastructure

The premiers of Alberta and Ontario met in Calgary Monday morning to sign two new memorandums of understanding on energy priorities, trade and interprovincial co-operation.

"Canadians understand that we've got to start acting like a country; we've got to start supporting each other and I think that that is the prevailing sentiment in the country," Premier Danielle Smith told reporters.

U.S. tariffs on Canada have spurred a push to dismantle internal trade barriers, which one study estimates cost the economy $200 billion annually.

When asked about their pipeline plans, Premier Smith stated that polling shows majority support for pipelines across all provinces, including Ontario, where Line 5's reliance on Michigan creates a precarious energy security situation.

Smith emphasized the need for a "made in Canada" solution, especially given recent global changes, and expressed a desire for provinces to support each other.

Premier Ford agreed, highlighting the potential disaster for Ontario if the Michigan pipeline were shut down, threatening Pearson Airport and increasing prices.

He expressed frustration with relying solely on the U.S., particularly with President Trump causing issues, and advocated for inter-provincial self-reliance and diversified trade, noting that Canadian free trade could add over $200 billion to the economy.

"We're an economic powerhouse in Canada," Ford said. "People would love great Alberta oil, [and] critical minerals from Ontario," he added.

Both premiers stressed the importance of reducing dependence on the U.S. due to current uncertainties hurting Canada.

When asked if one pipeline in B.C. was enough, Smith replied: "I would say it depends very much on where you think the world is going."

"If you look at OECD, which does forecasting, they think by 2050 the world is going to need about 120 million barrels a day, up from about 104 today," Smith said.

"So if it's a growing market, I think the world would benefit from having more supply from a reliable, friendly, safe neighbour like Canada," she added, citing the versatility of heavy oil.

B.C. Premier David Eby, however, is less open to a new pipeline from Alberta, stating that if economically viable, private funding would already exist.

Smith aims to persuade Eby on a western pipeline, but Eby is skeptical, citing the Trans Mountain boondoggle.

During the spring federal election, Carney vowed to "eliminate" interprovincial trade barriers and create "free trade by Canada Day." Bill C-5, the One Canadian Economy Act, passed to that effect, became law June 26 before the summer recess.

Smith wants Carney to scrap federal policies like a proposed greenhouse gas emissions cap, net-zero electricity grid regulations, and the West Coast tanker ban.

She encountered the prime minister at the Calgary Stampede on Saturday, informing him that signing documents with Ford would be "great if we didn't have net-zero rules."

C-5 aims to fast-track "nation-building" projects, but Carney hasn't confirmed which ones as of writing.

Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland recently announced the government would drop all federal interprovincial trade barriers, further reducing red tape that stands in the way of economic prosperity.