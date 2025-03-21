Mark Carney set to call snap election as campaigns begin to take shape

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed reports detailing that Prime Minister Mark Carney is set call a snap election this weekend.

Reports indicate that Carney is expected to meet with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Sunday to dissolve Parliament and launch an election campaign. The campaign must last at least 37 days, with election day arriving for Canadians as early as April 28.

Sheila condemned the former Bank of Canada governor for travelling to Europe for his first official visit as trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. escalate.

"Mark Carney jetted off to Europe on a 'hello tour' after Justin Trudeau just went through Europe on a 'goodbye tour.' He didn't go to Washington," she said.

Sheila also discussed the Liberals' likely thought process behind calling a federal election as early as possible as Carney is polling relatively well.

"He's never going to be more popular than right now. I think the more people get to know him, and the more they see that he cannot handle the press, even the friendly ones like...Rosemary Barton, the more people know him, the more people will realize that he's intensely dislikable from all sides," she said.

After replacing former prime minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party, Carney faced criticism from Conservatives, including Pierre Poilievre, for "hiding" the consumer carbon tax while keeping the tax on large emitters.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has also warned Canadians about Carney's fixation on 'net-zero' initiatives. “I think there's a real danger that the new prime minister is worse than the old prime minister,” she told reporters Thursday.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to remove the entire carbon tax should he become prime minister.