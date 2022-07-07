MONTAGE: The Dutch prime minister's plan to apply the Great Reset to the Netherlands

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Net-zero climate policies are being inflicted on Dutch farmers by the government, and they are pushing back. So, Rebel News sent an all-star team of journalists from across the world to the Netherlands to show you the other side of the story on these massive protests. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

Farmers have been protesting across the Netherlands over the past week due to the Dutch government's climate policy aimed at reducing nitrogen emissions.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is at the forefront of these policies, ideas he has touted for the past decade as the most important issue facing the world.

Chanelling activist Greta Thunberg, Dutch PM Mark Rutte called on other world leaders "to go from the 'blah blah' to action" to implement the UN's 2030 climate policy.

Farmers in the Netherlands disagree with Rutte's action.

MORE: https://t.co/3CPs7PuJxb pic.twitter.com/GwyXFCZjkp — K2 (@kiansimone44) July 7, 2022

Back in March, Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, said EU money was being funneled into "greening" the economy to be less reliant on oil and gas.

MORE: https://t.co/3CPs7PuJxb pic.twitter.com/J2m8ErtjaA — K2 (@kiansimone44) July 7, 2022

The Netherlands is a major contributor on the international agricultural market, and the proposal to reduce livestock has caused division between the country's farmers and government.

LIVE 🇳🇱: Protesters are furious tonight. The radical Rutte government is hell bent on implementing WEF law that would permanently alter the global food supply and end farming in this country. SIGN THE PETITION to say NO: https://t.co/3hsHTlcxfF pic.twitter.com/6qIb3MSNjf — Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) July 6, 2022

To achieve its goal of reducing nitrogen emissions, the government intends to arrange and formulate these plans by, you guessed it, 2030. Is it any surprise that Mark Rutte, the prime minister, is an “agenda contributor” to the World Economic Forum?

How close is WEF chairman Klaus Schwab to Dutch PM Mark Rutte?



Introducing Rutte at an Atlantic Council award ceremony, Schwab praised the Dutch leader as the "best looking" PM in Europe and said he was a "real statesmen."



MORE: https://t.co/3CPs7PuJxb pic.twitter.com/rPYCRVJS3o — K2 (@kiansimone44) July 7, 2022

Klaus Schwab, the chairman of the World Economic Forum is closely connected to the Dutch government and Rutte, especially given the Forum's new Food Innovation Hub initiative. These widespread changes to our systems are commonly referred to as the Great Reset, which Rutte says he knows nothing about.

Last August, Dutch MP Gideon van Meijeren pressed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on his relationship with Klaus Schwab and his book, The Great Reset.

MORE: https://t.co/3CPs7PuJxb pic.twitter.com/Ke3xjlcwal — K2 (@kiansimone44) July 7, 2022

These protests involving tractors blockading airports, international borders and highways are reminiscent of the Canadian trucker convoy. An odd coincidence in the comparison between the two countries' protests is the close relationship between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Rutte.

During Mark Rutte's 2018 visit to Canada, Justin Trudeau spoke of their shared belief in "fairness" as the world globalizes.



Two countries with radical climate policy have seen nationwide protests from blue-collar workers.



MORE: https://t.co/3CPs7PuJxb pic.twitter.com/uDPGpx3loD — K2 (@kiansimone44) July 7, 2022

And it seems like the Dutch protesters are inspired by Canadian truckers while Rutte is inspired by Canadian climate policy.

Dutch PM Mark Rutte told CBC in 2018 that he was proud Canada joined a joint Dutch/Korean initiative that partnered with Bill Gates to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

MORE: https://t.co/3CPs7PuJxb pic.twitter.com/6oYUNLOjQx — K2 (@kiansimone44) July 7, 2022

“The shared values of freedom and democracy,” Rutte said in the past. “This is something that binds the two countries together.”

In a 2018 trip to Canada, Dutch PM Mark Rutte said that both nations uphold freedom, democracy and equality, saying "We both stand up for human rights and the international rule of law."

MORE: https://t.co/3CPs7PuJxb pic.twitter.com/MlX4HSsmMK — K2 (@kiansimone44) July 7, 2022

However, much like the brutal shakedown of Canadian truckers, Rutte’s policemen have not been upholding the promise of his party, the so-called People's Party for Freedom and Democracy.

BREAKING: SHOTS FIRED AT PROTESTERS BY PRIME MINISTER RUTTE'S OFFICERShttps://t.co/363xQ40wUR pic.twitter.com/dwfz4P6Lyq — Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) July 5, 2022

Undercover police in Netherlands come purely to start trouble. This trouble is then plastered on the front pages by the media shills.



Question everything. pic.twitter.com/SOckT3LRHv — Freedom World🗽 (@FreedomWorld_) July 5, 2022

Rebel News has sent two journalists, Lincoln Jay and Lewis Brackpool, to cover these protests on the ground. The importance of this is very high due to the mishandling of the story by Dutch media — and much like here in Canada with Trudeau's media bailouts, Rutte has hinted that the government pays the salaries in the Netherlands.

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands in 2020 at the World Economic Forum suggests paying for the salaries of journalists to inform the Dutch on issues like Climate Change.



Where is the Dutch media during the farmer protests? pic.twitter.com/KrNK9FNqFr — K2 (@kiansimone44) July 6, 2022

Continue to follow along with Rebel News' coverage and support our reporting on the Dutch Farmer Rebellion at FarmerRebellion.com.