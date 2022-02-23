Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly calls on Trudeau to meet with convoy protesters

CP PHOTO/Richard Lam

“Ant-Man and The Wasp” actress Evangeline Lilly is speaking out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his refusal to listen to the “Freedom Convoy” protesters in Ottawa.

In a video speech published on Instagram, the Marvel actress encouraged Trudeau to “listen to what they have to say.”

“Dear Prime Minister Trudeau, I want to speak to you today about your current approach to and treatment of our fellow Canadians who are protesting your federal vaccine mandates,” said Lilly.

“They have asked to meet with you, prime minister, medical experts, top scientists, doctors, nurses, parents, grandparents, intelligent, loving, concerned citizens,” she added. “Why won’t you sit with them?”

“If you are so convinced of your own reasons for the mandates, sit down and walk the leaders of the group of 2.3 million protesters across the country — who represent many millions more across the nation — and explain it to them and ask them to listen with open hearts and minds, and then reciprocate,” Lilly continued.

“Listen to what they have to say with a mind open to hearing things that might go against the ideas you are entrenched in,” the actress added. “Maybe there are solutions that can bring Canadians together right now that you have not considered.”

Lilly’s open support for the “Freedom Convoy” is in line with her previous public call to support medical freedom against vaccine mandates, for which she was targeted by the cancel culture mob, Rebel News reported.

In the previous Instagram post, Lilly condemned the mandates and proudly stated that she attended a rally in Washington D.C. to “support bodily sovereignty.”

Her new post has earned her the ire of the cancel culture mob once again, who responded to her video by clamouring for her to be fired by Disney and for her character “The Wasp” to be recast.

Playwright Paul Rudnick, who penned the screenplays for Sister Act and Addams Family Values, tweeted, “A pitch for a new reality show: Evangeline Lilly, Kevin Sorbo, Scott Baio, Susan Sarandon, Kirstie Alley and Jon Voight are left on a remote island without food or water. That’s the whole pitch.”

“So Evangeline Lilly went straight from anti-vaccine mandates to defending swastika-waving a**holes,” wrote user @GSBCE10f4 on Twitter. “That’s just great. I hope she remembers that freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences.”

Mashable writer Pramit Chatterjee asked for Lilly to be “Recast. Immediate.”

“They shoulda recast Letitia Wright. They should recast Evangeline Lilly,” he added, quoting left-wing propaganda outfit “PatriotTakes,” the account responsible for the cancellation effort against podcaster Joe Rogan.

As detailed by fandom news website Bounding Into Comics, numerous other Marvel fans and woke personalities demanded Lilly’s cancellation for taking the side of the “Freedom Convoy” protesters