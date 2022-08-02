Massachusetts passes law to fund 'gender affirming care' and elective abortions

Adobe Stock

Legislators in Massachusetts passed a law last week that will protect abortion and "gender-affirming" care under the state constitution.

"Gender affirming care" is Orwellian language for double mastectomies for teenage girls that are physically healthy, puberty blockers for prepubescent children, and hormone replacement drugs.

The piece of legislation was approved by The Massachusetts House with a 137 to 16 vote and a 39 to 1 vote in the Senate. This legislation was also pushed following the U.S. Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v. Wade, which protected the right to abortion on a federal level, the Associated Press reported.

The sweeping bill aimed to construct a security system around abortion access and transgender surgeries for minors was signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

The bill reads:

Access to reproductive health care services and gender-affirming health care services is a right secured by the constitution and laws of the commonwealth. Interference with this right, whether or not under the color of law, is against the public policy of the commonwealth.

The bill also defines "reproductive health care" as "all supplies, care and services of a medical, behavioral health, mental health, surgical, psychiatric, therapeutic, diagnostic, preventative, rehabilitative or supportive nature relating to pregnancy, contraception, assisted reproduction, miscarriage management or the termination of a pregnancy."

The law's passage effectively requires the state's taxpayer-funded Medicaid program to cover elective abortions. Additionally, publicly funded colleges and universities are required to create "medication abortion readiness" plans and make them available on campus.

The plans include the provision of pamphlets, referrals, and access to abortion drugs.

As detailed by Townhall, the University of Massachusetts Amherst has already offered plans to provide abortion drugs on campus.