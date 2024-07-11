Massive riots erupt in France despite leftist alliance victory

On the night of the election, Paris became the epicenter of massive riots despite the leftist alliance's victory. Following the celebration by supporters of the New Popular Front at Place de la République, riots broke out, causing extensive damage and vandalism throughout the city.

Remove Ads

On Saturday, July 7, the final results of the second round of legislative elections were released. The results shocked many French citizens as the leftist party, the New Popular Front, won the most seats with 176. Despite Marine Le Pen's right-wing National Rally party receiving more votes than any other party, they secured only 143 seats.

A gathering of leftist supporters was scheduled for 8 PM at Place de la République regardless of the legislative results. The crowd went wild when the results were announced. Numerous Antifa and Palestinian flags were visible, but there were very few French flags. Many chanted, “Gaza, Gaza, Paris is with you,” demonstrating a strong alliance between Islamic Muslims and left-wing activists.

The celebration quickly escalated into massive riots that engulfed the surrounding streets. Graffiti covered the statue in the middle of Place de la République, shop windows were shattered, and city rental bicycles were set ablaze in the streets.

Police officers were pelted with glass bottles thrown by left-wing extremists. Eventually, the police declared the gathering illegal and began intervening with tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Several arrests were made that night, and police intervention continued until the early hours of the morning. The riots could have been even more extreme if the election results had been unfavourable to them.

France France on Fire News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.