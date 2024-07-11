Massive riots erupt in France despite leftist alliance victory
On the night of the election, Paris became the epicenter of massive riots despite the leftist alliance's victory. Following the celebration by supporters of the New Popular Front at Place de la République, riots broke out, causing extensive damage and vandalism throughout the city.
On Saturday, July 7, the final results of the second round of legislative elections were released. The results shocked many French citizens as the leftist party, the New Popular Front, won the most seats with 176. Despite Marine Le Pen's right-wing National Rally party receiving more votes than any other party, they secured only 143 seats.
INSANITY in PARIS!— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024
Lots of young people, saying everyone hate facist, lots of radical left and Antifa. Mostly young people. Massive riots expected.
This comes after the far left New Popular Front is expected to win over Marine Le Pen in today's election.
Stay tuned and support… pic.twitter.com/IIVsKDTc6T
A gathering of leftist supporters was scheduled for 8 PM at Place de la République regardless of the legislative results. The crowd went wild when the results were announced. Numerous Antifa and Palestinian flags were visible, but there were very few French flags. Many chanted, “Gaza, Gaza, Paris is with you,” demonstrating a strong alliance between Islamic Muslims and left-wing activists.
"Gaza Gaza, Paris is with you"— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024
A chant sung by the crowd in support of Palestinians.https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/VnwlDiYEFC
The celebration quickly escalated into massive riots that engulfed the surrounding streets. Graffiti covered the statue in the middle of Place de la République, shop windows were shattered, and city rental bicycles were set ablaze in the streets.
INSANE:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024
City rental bikes have been set on fire in the middle of the street. The chaos begins!
Tear gas has been sprayed.https://t.co/ikWHGQgXxu pic.twitter.com/hz3HAsTJka
Police officers were pelted with glass bottles thrown by left-wing extremists. Eventually, the police declared the gathering illegal and began intervening with tear gas to disperse the crowd.
PARIS: The moment French riot police shoot tear gas in the streets of Paris to clear out protesters.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 8, 2024
The far-left popular front won over Marine Le Pen and now Antifa have been smashing windows of businesses in celebration.
Coming soon at https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW. pic.twitter.com/vTD1pzrhoY
Several arrests were made that night, and police intervention continued until the early hours of the morning. The riots could have been even more extreme if the election results had been unfavourable to them.
PARIS UPDATE:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 8, 2024
It's 2 AM, and the police are still intervening.
There has been significant vandalism and graffiti tonight. Taxpayers will bear the cost.https://t.co/ikWHGQgXxu pic.twitter.com/QaphrFAhO5
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.