Massive riots erupt in France despite leftist alliance victory

On Saturday, July 7, the final results of the second round of legislative elections were released. The results shocked many French citizens as the leftist party, the New Popular Front, won the most seats with 176. Despite Marine Le Pen's right-wing National Rally party receiving more votes than any other party, they secured only 143 seats.

INSANITY in PARIS!



Lots of young people, saying everyone hate facist, lots of radical left and Antifa. Mostly young people. Massive riots expected.



This comes after the far left New Popular Front is expected to win over Marine Le Pen in today's election.



Stay tuned and support… pic.twitter.com/IIVsKDTc6T — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

A gathering of leftist supporters was scheduled for 8 PM at Place de la République regardless of the legislative results. The crowd went wild when the results were announced. Numerous Antifa and Palestinian flags were visible, but there were very few French flags. Many chanted, “Gaza, Gaza, Paris is with you,” demonstrating a strong alliance between Islamic Muslims and left-wing activists.

"Gaza Gaza, Paris is with you"



A chant sung by the crowd in support of Palestinians.https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/VnwlDiYEFC — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

The celebration quickly escalated into massive riots that engulfed the surrounding streets. Graffiti covered the statue in the middle of Place de la République, shop windows were shattered, and city rental bicycles were set ablaze in the streets.

INSANE:



City rental bikes have been set on fire in the middle of the street. The chaos begins!



Tear gas has been sprayed.https://t.co/ikWHGQgXxu pic.twitter.com/hz3HAsTJka — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

Police officers were pelted with glass bottles thrown by left-wing extremists. Eventually, the police declared the gathering illegal and began intervening with tear gas to disperse the crowd.

PARIS: The moment French riot police shoot tear gas in the streets of Paris to clear out protesters.



The far-left popular front won over Marine Le Pen and now Antifa have been smashing windows of businesses in celebration.



Coming soon at https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW. pic.twitter.com/vTD1pzrhoY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 8, 2024

Several arrests were made that night, and police intervention continued until the early hours of the morning. The riots could have been even more extreme if the election results had been unfavourable to them.