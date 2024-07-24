Matt Walsh's 'Am I Racist?' to debut in theaters
Matt Walsh's 'Am I Racist?' to debut in theaters, challenging diversity and inclusion practices.
Conservative media outlet the Daily Wire is set to release its first theatrically distributed documentary, "Am I Racist?" The film follows Matt Walsh, host of "The Matt Walsh Show," as he navigates the landscape of modern racial discourse in America.
The documentary, slated for a September 13 release, features Walsh attending anti-racism seminars and woke dinner parties, culminating in an interview with Robin DiAngelo, author of "White Fragility" and "Nice Racism."
The film's trailer, unveiled during a Daily Wire event, showcases Walsh's journey through various liberal spaces, presenting himself as a eager convert to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) principles. It juxtaposes interactions with DEI proponents against conversations with everyday Americans.
Jeremy Boreing, co-CEO of the Daily Wire, expressed hope that the film could significantly impact the DEI movement. "We want the film to reach every corner of America, not just The Daily Wire's core audience or political conservatives," Boreing stated, emphasizing the decision for a nationwide theatrical release.
This project follows Walsh's 2022 documentary "What Is A Woman?" which garnered attention for its critique of gender theory. Boreing drew parallels between the two films, suggesting that "Am I Racist?" could have a similar effect on discussions about DEI and anti-racism efforts.
- By Ezra Levant
